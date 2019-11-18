Monday Morning News – November 18

Weather – Rain showers or flurries. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 3.

Tonight – Rain showers or flurries. Fog patches. Low zero.

News Tidbits – Sault Ste. Marie Municipal Council will receive the 2020 preliminary budget tonight – with a proposed 3.05 per cent municipal levy increase.

Bruce Mines is holding their annual Holy Walk on Friday, Nov. 22, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23, from 6-8:30 p.m.