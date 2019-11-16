Breaking News

Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament – Saturday Schedule

5 9:00 AM Moose on the Loose vs Power Ninjas
6 10:00 AM Loafers vs Excuses
7 11:00 AM Polar Vortex vs Stacked Like Pancakes
8 12:00 PM Franco Fun vs Twisted Teats
Break 1:00 PM
9 2:00 PM Moose on the Loose vs Polar Vortex
10 3:00 PM Twisteted Teats vs Loafers
11 4:00 PM Power Ninjas vs Stacked Like Pancakes
12 5:00 PM Franco Fun vs Excuses
Break 6:00 PM
13 Quarter Finals 7:00 PM 2 Pool ‘A’ vs 3rd Pool ‘B’
14 Quarter Finals 8:00 PM 2nd Pool ‘B’ vs 3nd Pool ‘A’

