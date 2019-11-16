Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament – Saturday Schedule

|5
|9:00 AM
|Moose on the Loose
|vs
|Power Ninjas
|6
|10:00 AM
|Loafers
|vs
|Excuses
|7
|11:00 AM
|Polar Vortex
|vs
|Stacked Like Pancakes
|8
|12:00 PM
|Franco Fun
|vs
|Twisted Teats
|Break
|1:00 PM
|9
|2:00 PM
|Moose on the Loose
|vs
|Polar Vortex
|10
|3:00 PM
|Twisteted Teats
|vs
|Loafers
|11
|4:00 PM
|Power Ninjas
|vs
|Stacked Like Pancakes
|12
|5:00 PM
|Franco Fun
|vs
|Excuses
|Break
|6:00 PM
|13
|Quarter Finals
|7:00 PM
|2 Pool ‘A’
|vs
|3rd Pool ‘B’
|14
|Quarter Finals
|8:00 PM
|2nd Pool ‘B’
|vs
|3nd Pool ‘A’
