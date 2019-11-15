Lady Dunn Health Centre to hold celebration to mark National Philanthropy Day

Today, November 15th is National Philanthropy Day.
In honour of all of the volunteers at the Lady Dunn Health Centre Auxiliary, Foundation and all local charities in the community, a small celebration will be held at the Lady Dunn Health Centre lobby with cake and punch starting at 1PM to thank them for all their hard work and dedication.
LDHC Foundation
The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
