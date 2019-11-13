Snow Squall Watch and Warning

Nov 13, 2019 @ 08:05

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Lake effect snow squalls today.

Southerly winds over the relatively warm waters of Lake Superior are expected to produce flurries and local snow squalls today. The squalls could start as early as this morning and are expected to continue through tonight.

Local snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible today, however areas closer to Lake Superior could see locally higher amounts of 15 to 25 cm. Additional amounts of 5 to 15 cm are possible tonight into Thursday morning.

Local blowing snow reducing visibilities will also be a concern.

The local snow squalls are forecast to taper off when the winds shift to the northwest on Thursday.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Lake effect snow squalls possible this afternoon into tonight.

Lake effect flurries and local snow squalls are forecast to begin near noon. These flurries and snow squalls are then expected to continue into Thursday morning. Local snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm will be possible along with reduced visibility in heavy snow at times.

A snow squall warning may be required today.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.