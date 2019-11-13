Between the Covers – November 13

NEW BOOKS on the 7- Day Shelf this week are; “The Chain” by Adrian McKinty, “A Nearly Normal Family” by M.T. Edvardsson and “The German Midwife” by Mandy Robotham. Come on in and check it out!!
STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER ARE: “A Thousand Splendid suns” by Khaled Hosseini, “The Last Houseguest” by Megan Miranda, “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn and this week’s feature is “Stone Cold” by C.J. Box.
Everything about the man is a mystery: the massive ranch in the remote Black Hills of Wyoming that nobody ever visits, the women who live with him, the secret philanthropies, the private airstrip, the sudden disappearances. And especially the persistent rumors that the man’s wealth comes from killing people. Joe Pickett, still officially a game warden but now mostly a troubleshooter for the governor, is assigned to find out what the truth is, but he discovers a lot more than he’d bargained for. There are two other men living up at that ranch. One is a stone-cold killer who takes an instant dislike to Joe. The other is new—but Joe knows him all too well. The first man doesn’t frighten Joe. The second is another story entirely. – from book jacket
DOLLY PARTON’S IMAGINATION LIBRARY – The Wawa Public Library is your stop to sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! This program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected].
AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM – After School Program is suspended until further notice.
WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING- The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on November 18th,2019 starting at 5:30pm at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Wawa Public Library
The Library offers photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and VHS to DVD conversion. Free WiFi is available at the library, with 4 public computers and 3 iPads for public use.The Wawa Public Library also recycles your batteries and ink cartridges!
WPL has a Drop Box for returns when the library is closed. Please remember the drop box is for library materials only.
Online - WPL (wawa.olsn.ca), Wawa History page ( www.wawahistory.wawa.cc). The WPL also has a Facebook Page and one for the Summer Program, posting daily to keep you updated.Be sure to check out our E-Resources page.
Free WiFi is available at the library with 4 public computers and 3 iPads. Contact Zoe for computer, tablet and cell phone help.
LIBRARY HOURS are Monday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 11:00 am –7:00 pm, Friday 11:00 am-5:00 pm and Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Please note that effective July 1st the Wawa Public Library will be closed on Mondays.
TELEPHONE – 705-856-2244 ext. 290 for the circulation desk or ext. 291 for the librarian’s office, or email at [email protected]
LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.We can also issue a non-resident library card for a fee of $10.00 per month or $95.00 per year.
