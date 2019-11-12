SE OPP Chapleau – Chapleau Male has 90 day suspension and Impounded Vehicle

On November 9, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint regarding a potentially impaired driver in the Town of Chapleau, Ontario.

Officers observed the vehicle park at a residence on Lansdowne Street and proceeded to speak with the driver. During the conversation, officers detected the odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath. After registering a “Fail” on an approved screening device (ASD), the driver was arrested and brought to the Chapleau OPP Detachment for further testing. As a result of the investigation, Pascal MILHOMME, a 45-year-old person, from Chapleau, Ontario was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC,

Driving while under suspension (Three counts), contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The driver was issued a 90-day Automatic Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chapleau, Ontario on February 10, 2019.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.