Wednesday Morning News – November 6

Weather – Flurries or local snow squalls ending in the afternoon then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Night – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 8 in the evening and minus 14 overnight.

Snow Squall Watch

Pukaskwa Park to Wawa

Snow squalls are forecast to continue tonight and will persist through Wednesday.

The most intense bands are expected to develop tonight and continue through the day Wednesday. Locally heavy snowfall accumulations near 15 cm per 12 hour period are possible with these snow squalls.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snow Squall Warning

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Snow squalls are forecast to continue today and this evening.

Intense bands are expected to continue today. Conditions should improve gradually later tonight as the squalls weaken and move southward towards the international border.

Locally heavy snowfall accumulations up to 15 cm per 12 hour period are likely with the snow squalls.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

News Tidbits – Plans for the annual Wawa Community Christmas are well underway. If you are a student looking for extra volunteer hours or simply a person looking to help make this annual event a great success – contact Robin Marshall Davidson at Superior Children’s Centre.

Once again visitors to the 2019 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair can purchase products from Algoma Highlands Wild Blueberry Farm and Winery. Kieran Klockars is dishing up delectable samples of products made from Wawa blueberries in the FedNor-supported Northern Ontario Agri-food Pavilion during the 10-day fair. Approximately 300,000 people are expected to visit throughout the duration of The Royal.

Don’t forget! Algoma Power has an outage scheduled for tomorrow for Highway 17N from Catfish Lake to Marion Lake Tower, including Tamawa Road, Obatanga Provincial Park, and Marion Lake and Desolation Tower Sites between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The alternate date is Friday November 8. This interruption is required for line upgrades.