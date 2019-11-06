From the Branch – November 6

This Sunday several Comrades went to Hawk Junction for the annual Hawk remembrance Service. It was nice and sunny and although cool everyone present was again in awe that such a small place had such a rich history when it comes to volunteer soldiers ready to fight for peace and freedom in 2 wars and the Korea action. The usual luncheon was again a nice time to chat and remember and the food was delicious. Dpecial guest was our own MP Carol Hughes who enjoyed the camaraderie and laid a wreath on behalf of the Canadian Government. Before going to Hawk junction we attended the annual remembrance church service at the Baptist Church.

On Remembrance Day 11 November we will meet at the Branch by 10.30 am to march to the Cenotaph by 10.45 for a wreath laying ceremony; after which we proceed to the MHS for the official service. And after this we will return to the Branch and everyone is invited for the usual Pot Luck Luncheon and presenting of awards.

The rest of this week we will continue with the distribution of poppies at all locations till next Sunday.

The work on the lift is progressing nice and the inside shaft is almost complete.

And 75 years ago a few lucky Canadian soldiers married Dutch girls they met in Nijmegen.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.