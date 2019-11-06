Between the Covers – November 6

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “The Shape of Night” by Tess Gerritsen, “Vince Flynn Lethal Agent” by Kyle Mills and “Death in Focus” by Anne Perry. Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and CHECK IT OUT!
NEW MOVIES ON THE SHELF this week are; “The Hummingbird Project”, “Wonders of the Universe”, “Category 7” and “Long Shot”. All you need is a library card and all you need to get a library card is proof that you are a resident of Wawa or Hawk Junction!
STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER ARE; “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn, “ The Last Houseguest” by Megan Miranda, “Stone Cold” by C.J. Box and this week’s feature is “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini. (from book jacket)
A Thousand Splendid Suns is a breathtaking story set against the volatile events of Afghanistan’s last thirty years—from the Soviet invasion to the reign of the Taliban to post-Taliban rebuilding—that puts the violence, fear, hope, and faith of this country in intimate, human terms. It is a tale of two generations of characters brought jarringly together by the tragic sweep of war, where personal lives—the struggle to survive, raise a family, find happiness—are inextricable from the history playing out around them.
Propelled by the same storytelling instinct that made The Kite Runner a beloved classic, A Thousand Splendid Suns is at once a remarkable chronicle of three decades of Afghan history and a deeply moving account of family and friendship. It is a striking, heart-wrenching novel of an unforgiving time, an unlikely friendship, and an indestructible love—a stunning accomplishment.
The Library offers photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and VHS to DVD conversion. Free WiFi is available at the library, with 4 public computers and 3 iPads for public use.The Wawa Public Library also recycles your batteries and ink cartridges!
WPL has a Drop Box for returns when the library is closed. Please remember the drop box is for library materials only.
Online - WPL (wawa.olsn.ca), Wawa History page ( www.wawahistory.wawa.cc). The WPL also has a Facebook Page and one for the Summer Program, posting daily to keep you updated.Be sure to check out our E-Resources page.
LIBRARY HOURS are Monday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 11:00 am –7:00 pm, Friday 11:00 am-5:00 pm and Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Please note that effective July 1st the Wawa Public Library will be closed on Mondays.
TELEPHONE – 705-856-2244 ext. 290 for the circulation desk or ext. 291 for the librarian’s office, or email at [email protected]
LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.We can also issue a non-resident library card for a fee of $10.00 per month or $95.00 per year.
