Between the Covers – November 6

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “The Shape of Night” by Tess Gerritsen, “Vince Flynn Lethal Agent” by Kyle Mills and “Death in Focus” by Anne Perry. Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and CHECK IT OUT!

NEW MOVIES ON THE SHELF this week are; “The Hummingbird Project”, “Wonders of the Universe”, “Category 7” and “Long Shot”. All you need is a library card and all you need to get a library card is proof that you are a resident of Wawa or Hawk Junction!

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER ARE; “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn, “ The Last Houseguest” by Megan Miranda, “Stone Cold” by C.J. Box and this week’s feature is “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini. (from book jacket)

A Thousand Splendid Suns is a breathtaking story set against the volatile events of Afghanistan’s last thirty years—from the Soviet invasion to the reign of the Taliban to post-Taliban rebuilding—that puts the violence, fear, hope, and faith of this country in intimate, human terms. It is a tale of two generations of characters brought jarringly together by the tragic sweep of war, where personal lives—the struggle to survive, raise a family, find happiness—are inextricable from the history playing out around them.

Propelled by the same storytelling instinct that made The Kite Runner a beloved classic, A Thousand Splendid Suns is at once a remarkable chronicle of three decades of Afghan history and a deeply moving account of family and friendship. It is a striking, heart-wrenching novel of an unforgiving time, an unlikely friendship, and an indestructible love—a stunning accomplishment.