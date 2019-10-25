In Memory – Anna Haidarenko

In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Baba) who passed away October 25, 2005.

Loving and kind in all her ways,

Upright and just to the end of her days;

Sincere and true, in her heart and mind,

Beautiful memories, she left behind.

Love: Lynn and Tina

Julie, Kaitlin and Cassandra

Dave, Tracy, Alley and Matthew

Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna and Marek