In Memory – Anna Haidarenko

In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Baba) who passed away October 25, 2005.
Loving and kind in all her ways,
Upright and just to the end of her days;
Sincere and true, in her heart and mind,
Beautiful memories, she left behind.
Love: Lynn and Tina
Julie, Kaitlin and Cassandra
Dave, Tracy, Alley and Matthew
Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna and Marek
