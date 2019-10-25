Friday Morning News – October 25

Weather – Flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Showers near Lake Superior early this morning. Local amount 2 cm inland. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 3.

News Tidbits – Wawa Public Library continues their celebration of Public Library Week with their book sale. There are not only books, but DVD’s too. Time to come and grab a favorite for those wintry evenings that are approaching fast. You may also consider Food for Fines. Bring in a non-perishable food item for the Wawa Community Food Bank and receive a $2 coupon for your fines.