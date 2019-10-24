From the Branch – October 24

The work on the Lift for the Legion has begun. The shovel is in the ground and we hope the work will go smooth.

The Poppy Campaign will start Friday, October 25th.

The Remembrance Day Church service will be at the Baptist Church/ The Wawa Goose club on Sunday November 3rd. The Hawk Junction Remembrance Service at 1.00 Pm. on November 3rd.

The Veterans Affairs Representative will be here the week of October 28th.

Comrade Dick Watson is working on the Christmas Dinner with entertainment and the Legion Ladies Dinner.

75 years ago this week I was witness of a tragedy. A squadron of Bristol bombers made a run on the bridge over the Ijssel River by Zutphen. The bridge had slight damage but most of the bombs fell on the neighbourhood south of the railway station. and over a 100 civilians died and many were wounded. We lived about 2 km. West of Zutphen and I heard the Aircraft and the whistle of the bombs and explosions. A ceremony was held near a monument in remembrance of this event.

A Couple of city workers were digging a trench and after another couple filled it in again. (All services in Europe are underground.) So an observant bystander asked what they were doing and one of the workers said they were preparing for something NEW…. WIRELESS TV!

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.