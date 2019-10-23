Wednesday Morning – October 23

Weather – Showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.
News Tidbits – There is a special council meeting today at 12 noon. On the agenda is the Appointment of Interim Integrity Commissioner, and two items in the ‘in camera’ portion of the meeting.
- 14.2 Education (1 Item) Strategic Priority Setting – for the purpose of educating or training the members (Municipal Act, c.25, s.293 (3.1))
- 14.3 Legal Issue (1 Item): FOI Request 2019-02: a request under the Municipal freedom on Information and protection of Privacy Act, if the council, board, commission or other body is the head of an institution for the purposes of that Act (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (3) (a)).
