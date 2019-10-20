Isabella and Doris Kick off Ontario Public Library Week

The Wawa Public Library hosted an afternoon of music with Isabella Imperatori and Doris Zagar. It is always a treat when Isabella performs, but the addition of Doris, the duo performance kept the audience wanting to hear more.

Doris has been taking lessons from Isabella, and her voice is delightful to hear, and blends with Isabella.

Not only was the soul satisfied with the music, Isabella brought some of her delicious bread to sell!