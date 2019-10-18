Breaking News

Friday Morning News – October 18

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight – A few clouds. Low plus 2.

News Tidbits – Public skating begins tonight at the MMCC!

The Atom, Peewee and Bantam Travellers are competing in the South Porcupine “Ice Breaker” tournament this weekend, good luck and safe travels.

