Friday Morning News – October 18

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Low plus 2.

News Tidbits – Public skating begins tonight at the MMCC!

The Atom, Peewee and Bantam Travellers are competing in the South Porcupine “Ice Breaker” tournament this weekend, good luck and safe travels.