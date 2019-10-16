Between the Covers – October 16

Ontario Public Library Week is being celebrated from October 20th until October 26th. The Wawa Public Library has a lot of activities planned beginning with our Book Sale on Tuesday, October 22nd and continued throughout the week.

Saturday, October 19th – AN AFTERNOON OF MUSIC WITH ISABELLA: We sure hope you can join us as we celebrate an early kick off to Ontario Public Library Week! Isabella will be her to share her beautiful vocal talents with us. Isabella is a wonderful, talented entertainer and this will be an afternoon you don’t want to miss. There is no fee but donations are gratefully accepted. Isabella will also have her tasty bread for sale with all proceeds going towards the Wawa Public Library! Please save the date and we hope to see you all there!

Tuesday, October 22nd – Food For Fines begins and continues throughout the week. If you bring in food items for the food bank, we will give you a coupon that gives you $2.00 off your library fines. This is a great way to support the food bank.

Wawa Public Library Book Sale begins and continues throughout the week.

Coffee and Culture Night begins at 5 p.m. (until 7 p.m.) Michael Semchison will be here to do a book reading from his sister’s Carol Sanders books. Kaireen Morrison will be here promoting her “Through Our Eyes” series. On the artisan side of things, we will have Cindy Chiupka Jozin here with her beautiful pottery! Come on out to the Wawa Public Library and support our local artisans.

Wednesday, October 23rd – Literacy in Wawa – We will have Heather Watson promoting Usborne Books at Home. Heather is a local distributor and is available for parties, book fairs and fundraisers. We will also have Cathy Cannon presenting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. This is a wonderful program that enrolls children 0-5 years of age to receive books. This program is free and Cathy will be here to tell you how it works. Literacy begins early so come on out on October 22ndand talk to these awesome ladies.

Thursday, October 24th – Young Living With Paula: Paula will be here to do a presentation about her Young Living Essential Oils. Paula is an independent distributor and will share how these amazing essential oils can make a difference in your life. It is going to be a very busy week here at the Wawa Public Library. Hope to see you all there!

‘COFFEE BREAK’ FOR ALZHEIMERS – Please join us as we help raise money for the Alzheimer Society. If you make donation to the Alzheimer Society here at the library, you will have a chance to win a prize package which includes some awesome books, coffee and treats!! Draw will be made on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at 1:00pm.Come on in today to the Wawa Public Library and help support the Alzheimer Society.

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “A Better Man” by Louise Penny, “Contraband” by Stuart Woods and “Beneath the Tamarind Tree” by Isha Sesay. Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and CHECK IT OUT!

NEW MOVIES ON THE SHELF this week are; “This is Us-the complete third season”, “Young Adult”, “Yesterday” and “All Good Things”. All you need is a library card! Come on in and check it out!

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER ARE: “The Morning After” by Lisa Jackson, “A Willing Murder” by Jude Deveraux, “Dry Bones” by Craig Johnson and this week’s feature is “Sister Sister” by Sue Fortin. (from book jacket)

Alice: Beautiful, kind, manipulative, liar.

Clare: Intelligent, loyal, paranoid, jealous.

Clare thinks Alice is a manipulative liar who is trying to steal her life.

Alice thinks Clare is jealous of her long-lost return and place in their family.

One of them is telling the truth. The other is a maniac. Two sisters. One truth.

BOARD MEETING: The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday, October 21st, 2019 at the Wawa Public Library beginning at 5:00pm. All are welcome to attend!