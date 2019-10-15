Breaking News

Discovering geometric shapes!

2019 - Geometric Shapes
Grade 5 students at École Saint-Joseph in Wawa recently studied geometric shapes. Under the direction of arts teacher Mr. Kirk Whitlock, the students sculpted various shapes with modeling clay. Their first project was an automobile and the second will be a wild animal! It’s motivating to learn while having fun and creating! Cars for all tastes! Our little friends reveal their artistic talents!

