BEDARD, Paul Emile

Passed away peacefully at Extendicare Van Daele on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Rita Bedard (nee Simard). Loving father of Philippe (Debra Formo), Louise (Del), Michelle (Kenny Miller) and the late Pierre Bedard. Proud grandfather of Derek Miller (Anne), Darren Miller (Marcie De Lafranier), Dwayne Miller, Marc Bedard (Amanda), Melanie Bell (Brent) and Jason Miller (Sonia); Great-grandfather of nine.

Paul operated the Lakewood Motel with his wife Rita at Catfish Lake for over 25 years and drove taxi when he first came to Wawa and was known as one eye Paul. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Memorial Mass to be held at St. Monica Parish in Wawa on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Father Michael Asorgoe officiating. A private family gathering at Woodland Cemetery to follow.

Memorial donations made (payable by cheque) to Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation or St. Monica Parish would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington Street East 705-759-2522)