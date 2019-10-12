Fill the Hunger Wagon!

Northern Lights Ford will be on location at John’s Valumart today Saturday, October 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as part of the We Scare Hunger Campaign.
Look for the “Hunger Wagon” to donate any monetary or non-perishable food items. Our goal this year is to collect 1,500 lbs of food. Since 2014, Ford – with the support from Canadians nationwide – has helped nearly 1.5 million pounds of food reach food banks in need.
Helps us Stop Hunger In It’s Tracks!!
