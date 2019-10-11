Breaking News

Bob Mann Wins Dream Vacation Lottery!

The Dream Vacation Lottery draw has been made and the lucky winner is Bob Mann, ticket #1432! Bob won a return trip for two to any Westjet destination and $2,000 cash. Congratulations!!

Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets to support the Foundation’s current campaign for a washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Devices Reprocessing Department.

Thank you to each and every one who worked hard and gave of their time to make this fundraiser such a success. A special thank you to John’s Valumart and Canada Post – Wawa for allowing the Foundation to sell tickets at their location and to Fenlon’s Pharmacy, Kinniwabi Pines, North of 17 and the Northern Credit Union for supporting the Foundation by selling tickets.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
