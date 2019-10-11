Bob Mann Wins Dream Vacation Lottery!

The Dream Vacation Lottery draw has been made and the lucky winner is Bob Mann, ticket #1432! Bob won a return trip for two to any Westjet destination and $2,000 cash. Congratulations!!

Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets to support the Foundation’s current campaign for a washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Devices Reprocessing Department.

Thank you to each and every one who worked hard and gave of their time to make this fundraiser such a success. A special thank you to John’s Valumart and Canada Post – Wawa for allowing the Foundation to sell tickets at their location and to Fenlon’s Pharmacy, Kinniwabi Pines, North of 17 and the Northern Credit Union for supporting the Foundation by selling tickets.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.