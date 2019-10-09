Between the Covers – October 9

Our new books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “Twelve Stories” by Emmett Grogan, “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood and “The Whisper Man” by Alex North. Come on in today and browse through all of the great books on our New Books Shelf!

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER ARE; “The Morning After” by Lisa Jackson, “Sister Sister” by Sue Fortin, “Dry Bones” by Craig Johnson and this week’s feature is “A Willing Murder” by Jude Deveraux. (from book jacket)

Sara Medlar is a household name in romance, with millions of books sold. But lately, retirement has been boring her and she’s found herself back in her hometown of Lachlan, Florida, remodeling the grand old mansion she’d admired as a child. It’s much too big for her alone, but she’d die before letting anyone in town know that.

Then Sara’s niece Kate is offered a job in Lachlan—a start in what could be a very successful career in real estate. She accepts immediately, but with so little saved up, she’ll have to approach her estranged yet incredibly famous aunt for a place to stay while she gets herself settled. But when she arrives at Sara’s home, she finds she’s not the only long-term houseguest. Jackson Wyatt already has his own room, and though it’s impossible to deny his good looks and charm—he’s clearly got her aunt wrapped around his finger—she’s also never met anyone who irritates her quite like Jack does.

However, when two skeletons are accidentally uncovered in the quiet town, this unlikely trio is suddenly thrust together by a common goal: to solve a mystery everyone else seems eager to keep under wraps. United by a sense of justice and the desire to right old wrongs, Sara, Kate and Jack will have to dig into Lachlan’s murky past to unravel the small town’s dark secrets and work to bring the awful truth to light.

AN AFTERNOON OF MUSIC WITH ISABELLA – We sure hope you can join us as we celebrate an early kick off to Ontario Public Library Week! Isabella Imperatori will be here on Saturday, October 19th to share her beautiful vocal talents with us. Isabella is a wonderful, talented entertainer and this will be an afternoon you don’t want to miss. There is no fee but donations are gratefully accepted. Isabella will also have her tasty bread for sale with all proceeds going towards the Wawa Public Library! Please save the date and we hope to see you all there!

Ontario Public Library Week is being celebrated from October 20th until October 26th. It is going to be a very busy week here at the Wawa Public Library.

Food For Fines begins Tuesday, October 22nd and continued throughout the week. If you bring in food items for the food bank, we will give you a coupon that gives you $2.00 off your library fines. This is a great way to support the food bank.

Coffee & Culture Night – Tuesday, October 22nd, we are hosting a Coffee and Culture Night from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Michael Semchisonwill be here to do a book reading from his sister's Carol Sanders books. Kaireen Morrison will be here promoting her "Through Our Eyes" series. On the crafty side of things, we will have Cindy Chiupka Jozinhere with her beautiful pottery! Come out to the Wawa Public Library and support our local artisans.

– Tuesday, October 22nd, we are hosting a Coffee and Culture Night from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Michael Semchisonwill be here to do a book reading from his sister’s Carol Sanders books. Kaireen Morrison will be here promoting her “Through Our Eyes” series. On the crafty side of things, we will have Cindy Chiupka Jozinhere with her beautiful pottery! Come out to the Wawa Public Library and support our local artisans. Usborne Books at Home with Heather Watson – Wednesday, October 23rd with feature Heather, who is a local distributor and is available for parties, book fairs and fundraisers.

Young Living Essential Oils with Paula Valois – Thursday, October 24th with Paula who is an independent distributor for Young Living Essential Oils and will share how these amazing essential oils can make a difference in your life.

We are still accepting donation for the Alzheimer Society. If you make a donation at the library, you will have a chance to win a prize package which includes some awesome books, coffee and treats!

Due to unforeseen circumstances the After School Program is suspended until further notice. As soon as we are able to, we will resume.

The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, October 21st, 2019 starting at 5:00 pm at the Wawa Public Library. Library Board Meetings are always open to the public and all are welcome to attend.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library program enrolls local children ages 0-5 to receive free books monthly. Our Local Champion is the Rotary Club of Wawa. You can enroll your child by stopping in at the Wawa Public Library and picking up a registration form. For more information, please call Cathy Cannon at 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected] Cathy is the contact person for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Together we can instill the love of reading beginning at a very young age!