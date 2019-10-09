At École Saint-Joseph, the Francophonie is everyone’s business!

On September 25, students and staff at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) displayed great pride during Franco-Ontarian Day. Many activities took place during this special day all in green and white. Teams alternated to participate in dance workshops, songs, drawings and tastings! A free barbecue dinner was offered – not easy to feed more than 260 people! In addition, everyone could enjoy a beautiful cupcake decorated in green and white, yum! It was in the gaiety and in a festive atmosphere that everything took place. Smiles were at the rendez-vous! A big thank you to the organizers!

The high school students, meanwhile, were able to let off steam and laugh while participating in group activities during the Franco day. As a team, the students tried to form a big train by playing rock-paper- scissors. The students “lost” their shoes in the Wawa Wind. In a dyad, the students had the chance to catch balloons lying on skateboards during a human version of the Hungry Hippos game. To conclude the day, everyone participated in an ultimate obstacle course; plungers, noodles and balls of all sizes made both teachers and high schoolers laugh.

Many thanks to Ms. McGregor for organizing and preparing the games and a big thank you to Ms. Lytwenko for hosting the afternoon.