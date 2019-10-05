Celebrating volunteering in the community

What a great way to kick off the 2019-2020 school year! Congratulations to all grade 12 students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) who already completed their 40 hours of community volunteer hours. In celebration of this accomplishment, the teachers Ms. Valérie Lévesque, Ms. Stephanie McGregor and Mr. Mark Szekely invited the students to a lunch-conference! Well fed, the students were able to celebrate their success and discuss their many projects.
