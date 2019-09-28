Thunder Bay Art Gallery – it’s all about Beading

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery is featuring two exhibitions from September 27th to November 10th featuring Indigenous beadwork. An reception was held at the opening on September 27th. The first exhibition is “Beads, they’re sewn so tight” an exhibit that features the work of four contemporary artists who innovate in the field of beading and quillwork. Over 40 beaded works by Bev Koski, Katie Longboat, Jean Marshall, and Olivia Whetung are included in the this exhibition guest curated by Lisa Myers and organized by the Textile Museum of Canada in Toronto.

The second exhibition is “Their Breath in Beads“. Jean Marshall, the exhibition’s guest curator explains “After years of quietly holding our breath, Indigenous people have exhaled an expansive creative force which has raged, whistled, and glided into the bodies of 10 regional artists. Their work represents a microcosm of the diversity of what is happening in the contemporary beading scene in this region,” The regional artists featured are: Caitlyn Bird, Dawn Driver, Doug Turner, Helen Pelletier, Cher Chapman, Reena Larabee, Mary Magiskan, Sheila Demerah, Melissa Twance, and Justine Gustafson.

This exhibition of beadwork is expanded into Culture Days Programming. Today is Beads & Bannock – Show & Share from 10 am to 1 pm. Attendees are asked to bring a beaded item – something you’ve made or something you treasure – to share. You’ll be surrounded by amazing beadwork in the Gallery’s current exhibitions and will have the chance to meet and hear from many of the exhibiting artists.

Tomorrow, September 29th, a Beads & Bannock – Beading Circle is planned from 1 to 4 pm – Anyone with an interest in beading is invited to join a community beading circle to connect by watching, asking, and doing. Bring a beading project and sit together to learn and have conversations. For all ages and abilities.

Bannock and tea will be served as refreshment at both events. Everyone Welcome.