Bear Attack in Kenora

At 11:11a.m. on Thursday September 26, 2019 Members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to the report of a bear attack on the Rice Lake Road.

The OPP responded to a report of a 69 year old male, with non-life threatening injuries who was on route to the hospital who stated he had been attacked by a black bear while walking. A bear was dispatched in the area that was believed to be the bear responsible for the attack. The Ministry of Natural Resources is continuing with the investigation.

People are reminded to use extreme caution when encountering bears. If you witness a bear call Bear Wise at 1-866-514-2327 or 911 for emergencies.

Non-emergency encounters include;

roams and checks garbage

breaks into shed where garbage or food is stored

pulls down bird feeder

moves through back yard

If an emergency situation arrives call 911 immediately.

Emergency situations include;