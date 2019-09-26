2019 Take Back the Night

Last night was the 21st Annual Take Back the Night hosted by CHADWIC Home. Everyone gathered at the post office where they were blessed with songs from the Four Directions Women’s Drum of Michipicoten First Nation. Paula Valois, Director of CHADWIC Home welcomed everyone and gave acknowledgement to all the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. A number of ‘Red Dress’ banners were carried to the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.

With an OPP escort the march made their way to the community centre where the Four Directions Men’s Drum of MFN welcomed them.

As part of the evening’s ceremonies there were special performances by the Four Directions Women’s Drum and other speakers.

At this special evening, three local artists were recognized for their donation of paintings to the Home. Three beautiful paintings by artists: Don Charbonneau, Michael ‘Red Shirt’ Semchison, and Michael’s sister, the late Carol ‘Little Shell Woman’ Sanders were displayed on easels in a banquet hall lined by red dresses in memory of the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women.