SE OPP Wawa – Arrest Driver with 1kg of Suspected Cocaine

On September 24, 2019, at approximately 1:26 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17 near Wawa, Ontario.

Officers observed a motor vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, an odour of cannabis was detected emanating from the vehicle. The driver voluntarily surrendered a small quantity of cannabis to police. Upon searching the vehicle for additional cannabis, police located approximately one kilogram of suspected cocaine. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Pablo TARDITTI, a 22-year-old, from Scarborough, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Drive Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act (CCA),

Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 9, 2019, in Wawa, Ontario.