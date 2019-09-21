September 20th marked the grand opening of the new Algonquin Nursing Home in Mattawa. An integral part of the Mattawa Health Hub, the newly constructed home will house Long Term Care, a Hospice Suite, Day Program and Indigenous Services and a Community Multi-Purpose Room.

In 1976 the Algonquin Nursing Home opened with 60 extended care beds. In 1984, one wing of the facility was extended to provide 12 additional beds, allowing even more elderly family members to remain in the community that they called home for their entire lives. This new 73-bed facility is in line with the recent changes to Ministry of Health and Long Term Care legislation and is a vital part of the Health Hub Model that puts the patient at the centre of care.

“You can’t underestimate the benefit to patients and residents when everything they need is in one place and the healthcare providers involved in their care are accessible to each other,” said Bob Simmonds, Board Chair, Mattawa Hospital.

“This grand opening truly is a reason to celebrate,” said Pierre Noël, President and CEO, Mattawa Hospital. “The whole community pulled together to make this vision a reality, and we all benefit when we find new and better ways to deliver healthcare.”

Caisse Alliance announced a $75,000 contribution to the renewed Algonquin Nursing Home. “Caisse Alliance is proud to announce a $75,000 contribution to the Algonquin Nursing Home to ensure continued access to first-rate care for seniors in the Mattawa area”, says Mr. Philippe Boissonneault, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Caisse Alliance, “Contributing to the well-being of our communities and their residents aligns with our priorities and cooperative values.”