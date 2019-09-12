Human Remains Discovered in Elliot Lake over Weekend – UPDATE

On August 11, 2019, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of human remains in a wooded area within the City of Elliot Lake.

The Ontario Forensic Pathology Service has conducted a post mortem examination of the human remains. The results have confirmed the remains are those of James Lee (Jimmy) MONEY who was reported missing in May 2019.

The investigation, led by members of the East Algoma OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of Detective Inspector Laura Houliston, Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), resulted in the arrest of an individual on August 29, 2019.

The OPP’s Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), Forensic Identification Services (FIS), and East Algoma Crime Unit members, under the direction of Detective Inspector Martin Graham, of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are conducting the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Coroner-Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) is also engaged in this investigation.

The investigation is on-going and the area is expected to be cordoned off for the next few days while the OPP, in concert with the OCC-OFPS to complete a detailed analysis of the area. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.