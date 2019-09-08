Environment Canada is warning that a frost advisory is in effect in an area stretching from Pukaskwa Park to Lake Superior Park, and areas as shown in the map to the right.
Temperatures are expected to fall to near zero degrees tonight into Monday morning. One should cover up tender plants as the frost may damage them.
