Saturday Morning News – September 7

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near noon. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight – partly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 4.

News Tidbits- Don’t forget the Corn Roast in Hawk today.

