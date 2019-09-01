Statement from the Minister of Education: Ontario’s First Day of School

The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education issued the following statement about Ontario’s first day of school:

“Today is the first day of school. It’s a tremendously exciting time for parents, educators, and students all across the province of Ontario. As Education Minister, one of my most important responsibilities is to make sure that the students of today get the skills and self-confidence they’ll need to get good-paying jobs of the future. That’s why our government is making historic investments in education, bringing greater awareness to the importance of mental health, emphasizing math and financial literacy and modernizing the curriculum so it better matches the evolving needs of the job market.

And for students who feel extra anxious at this time of year – remember, you’re not alone. Reach out to family, friends or someone you trust. Kids Help Phone is also available 24 hours a day. Your feelings matter and positive mental health is essential for you to succeed. There is so much to look forward to and it all starts today!”