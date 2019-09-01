Statement from Minister Lecce as Education Labour Collective Agreements Expire

Yesterday, August 31st, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to the expiration of collective agreements between school boards and education labour partners:

“Parents deserve predictability. They deserve to have peace of mind over the coming year. I stand with them and will be focused on delivering a deal that protects their children’s future, invests in their potential, and ultimately keeps them in the classroom, where they belong.

That is why since the spring, our government took the unprecedented step of providing teachers’ unions with an opportunity to begin early good faith bargaining to ensure certainty for parents, students, teachers and school staff for the upcoming school year.

Since then, our government has continued its efforts to reach a deal and worked to expedite negotiations to drive an outcome before school starts that puts our students first.

Students will not face any disruptions to the start of their school year. Beyond that, we will continue to negotiate in good faith, and call on all parties to work harder to reach a deal that supports the needs of students – from mental health to a modern skills-focused curriculum – and keeps them in a positive learning environment throughout the year. Our kids deserve no less.”