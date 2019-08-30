Northeast Forest Fire Update – August 29

There was one new wildland fire discovered in the Northeast Region by late afternoon. Timmins 22 was discovered late this afternoon. It measures 0.3 of a hectare and is located approximately 2 kilometres east of Rice Lake.

There are 3 other active forest fires across the Northeast.

Sudbury 42 is located approximately 2.5 kilometres south of Whitewater Lake. It is being held at 4.1 hectares.

Algonquin Park 19 is under control at 8.1 hectares. It is located approximately 1 kilometre west of Foys Lake.

Algonquin Park 23 is under control at 5.8 hectares. It is located approximately 3 kilometres north of Grand Lake.

The fire hazard is low to moderate for the majority of the Northeast. The central portion of the Region continues to have a moderate to high fire hazard. A portion of Algonquin Park is showing an extreme hazard late this afternoon. For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfires.

Help prevent forest fires

Adopt safe campfire practices! Choose the site of your campfire carefully and keep your fire small. Stay nearby: never leave it unattended. Put your fire out by drowning it with water. Be sure that it is extinguished prior to leaving the site. Stir the ashes with a stick to uncover hot coals and then drown it again. You can never be too safe.

Consider alternatives to burning brush or yard waste, such as chipping or composting when possible, or saving burn piles for the fall or after the fire season. Use of outdoor fires must follow the outdoor burning rules set out in the Forest Fire Prevention Act of Ontario. Fires are to be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Fires should never be left unattended and tools and water should be close at hand to put the fire out. More details on outdoor burning regulations can be found online at Ontario.ca/forestfire

More Information

For updates on highway closures, check Ontario511 or@OPPCommunicationsNER on Twitter, and Ontario Provincial Police-Northeast Region on Facebook. For information about the current forest fire situation: 1-888-220-7242. For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires .

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire south of these rivers, dial 911.