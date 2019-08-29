Statement from Minister Yurek on Appealing the Federal Carbon Tax Decision to the Supreme Court of Canada

Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, released a statement today after Ontario filed its appeal of the Ontario Court of Appeal’s decision on the constitutionality of the federal Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act to the Supreme Court of Canada:

“In June, we were disappointed to learn that in a split decision, the Ontario Court of Appeal did not accept our position that the federal carbon tax is unconstitutional. Despite this decision, we remain committed to using every tool at our disposal to fight against the job-killing carbon tax, which is making life more expensive for Ontario’s hardworking individuals, families and businesses. That is why we filed our appeal of the decision on the carbon tax to the Supreme Court of Canada today.

Since the carbon tax came into effect on April 1, 2019, we have seen the very real costs on the people of Ontario. Increased gasoline and natural gas prices mean that it is now more expensive to fuel our cars and heat our homes, with the carbon tax costing a typical Ontario household an extra $648 a year by 2022. Now, the federal government is suggesting it could cost Ontarians even more. It’s time for the federal government to be up front with the people of Ontario and disclose the real cost of its carbon tax plan.

Our challenge against the federal carbon tax does not mean that we won’t continue to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Ontario’s Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan considers our province’s specific priorities, challenges and opportunities, and commits to lowering emissions to 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, a target that aligns with the federal government’s Paris commitments, all without a burdensome carbon tax.

We’ve shown that Ontario is already a leader in fighting climate change in Canada, with the province’s emissions down 22 per cent since 2005. Ontario will continue to argue that the provinces, not the federal government, have the primary responsibility to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and that the charges the federal Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act seeks to impose are in fact unconstitutional taxation.

Ontario is not alone in this challenge and continues to stand united with the coalition of provinces, including Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba and New Brunswick, pledged to fight the federal government’s carbon tax. In our coordinated approach to oppose the carbon tax, Ontario has intervened in Saskatchewan’s appeal of its reference to the Supreme Court of Canada, as well as in Alberta’s reference to the Alberta Court of Appeal and Manitoba’s application for judicial review at the Federal Court.

Our government will continue its fight for Ontarians to have both a healthy economy and healthy environment. Our Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan is proof that you can address climate change and protect the environment without a costly carbon tax on Ontario families.”

