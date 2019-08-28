OPP Looking for Witnesses in Pearl, Ontario collision

On August 19, 2019 at approximately 6:05 pm officers from the Thunder Bay and Nipigon Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 11/17, near Pearl, ON (East of Thunder Bay).

The two occupants from the SUV were pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the tractor-trailer unit (TTU) has been charged with Careless Driving contrary to section 130 of the Highway Traffic Act.

Thunder Bay OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses and to anyone that may have dash camera footage of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thunder bay OPP at (807) 939-2133 or toll-free at 1-800-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: http://www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.