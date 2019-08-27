Northeast Forest Fire Update – August 26

Three new fires discovered today remain active in the Northeast Region.

Algonquin Park 24 measures 0.1 of a hectare and was discovered late this afternoon east of Robitaille Lake. It is not yet under control.

North Bay 26 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located approximately 3 km southeast of Buffalo Rock, near the border between Ontario and Quebec.

Parry Sound 21 was also discovered late this afternoon. It is not yet under control at 0.1 of a hectare and is located near the shore of Nine Mile Lake.

A total of 15 fires are burning across the Northeast. Algonquin Park 23, which had been discovered Sunday, remains not under control at 3.5 hectares, while the remaining 11 fires are either being held or under control.

The forest fire hazard ranges from moderate to high in areas north of Wawa and Timmins, and high to extreme in areas south of Wawa and Timmins. For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfires.

Help prevent forest fires

Adopt safe campfire practices! Choose the site of your campfire carefully and keep your fire small. Stay nearby: never leave it unattended. Put your fire out by drowning it with water. Be sure that it is extinguished prior to leaving the site. Stir the ashes with a stick to uncover hot coals and then drown it again. You can never be too safe.

Consider alternatives to burning brush or yard waste, such as chipping or composting when possible, or saving burn piles for the fall or after the fire season. Use of outdoor fires must follow the outdoor burning rules set out in the Forest Fire Prevention Act of Ontario. Fires are to be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Fires should never be left unattended and tools and water should be close at hand to put the fire out. More details on outdoor burning regulations can be found online atOntario.ca/forestfire

