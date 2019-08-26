Sunday at the 37th Wawa Salmon Derby

Organizers and anglers both agree that this year’s Salmon Derby had the best weather possible. The Wawa Salmon Derby Organizing Committee thanked and acknowledged the many organizations, businesses and volunteers that helped to make this year’s derby a great success. A huge thank you went out to the OPP who were first out and last in – making sure that everyone on the water was safe. There are many volunteers that make this event happen: dock tenders, fish weighers, cleaners, cataloguers, bar staff, office, setup and teardown of the Pavillion; and also the anglers! Organizers wanted to make sure that everyone was recognized for their efforts.

Awards

In Pre-Derby fishing the following fish were brought in:

Saturday, August 17 – Team 68 (Cal Bernier) won $100 for their Salmon weighing 16.7 lbs

Sunday, August 18 – Team 64 (Peter Jones) won $100 for their Salmon weighing 12.7 lbs

Monday, August 19 – Team 39 (Allan Moyle & Sylvain Beaulieu) won $50 for their Salmon weighing 13.9 lbs

Tuesday, August 20 – Team 8 (Heinz Fellinger) won $50 for their Salmon weighing 14.95 lbs

Wednesday, August 21 – Team 31 (Eric Caron) won $50 for their Salmon weighing 13.3 lbs

The Early Bird draw was won by Team 29 (Adam Kinnunen and Dary Swystun), who won a Fly-in fishing trip to Errington’s Wilderness resort, with their flight complementary by Hawk Air.

Every night of the Derby, the largest fish won a prize of $500. The Largest Salmon Friday night was caught by Team 39 (Allan Moyle & Sylvain Beaulieu) weighing 16.45 lbs. The Largest Salmon Saturday was caught by Team 80 (Amanda Paine and John Cannon), weighing 17 lbs.; and the Largest Salmon on Sunday was caught by Team 41 (John Scott and Shane Bukowski) and weighed 18.9 lbs.

The Mystery Weight sponsored by Wesdome Gold Mines was won by Team 25 (Pierre and Cindy Petitclerc), who took home $200. The Mystery Weight was 3.91 and they had a fish weighing in at 3.90!

Empty Creel – Team 78 (Robert Zandarin and Cody Wade Morin), won $100 courtesy of J. Provost Contracting.

The Participant’s Prize was won by Russell Eagle, he won $100 which had been donated in Memory of Steve Lebel.

The Child’s Participant was won by Chad Gendron who won $100 which had been donated in Memory of Steve Lebel.

The Honourable Sportsman Award was given to Team 46 (Robert Moreau and Julian Boucher).

The Second Place Salmon was won by Team 80 (Amanda Paine and John Cannon), it weighed 17 lbs and the Father-Daughter Team took home $3,000.

The Third Place Salmon was won by Team 39 (Allan Moyle & Sylvain Beaulieu) with a salmon weighing 16.45 lbs and took home $2,000.

The First Place Lake Trout was won by Team 51 (Don Coleman and Bill Maj), who caught a 9.7 lb Lake Trout and took home the $1,000 grand prize! Their prize was sponsored by Brookfield Power and TBayTel. The Second Place Salmon was won by Team 49 (Leonard Dohorty and Beveryly Jorgensen) , who caught a 8.15 lb Lake Trout and took home a prize package. The Third Place Salmon was won by Team 18 (Gilles Cyr and Cathy Cyr), who caught a 7.9 lb Lake Trout and took home prize package.

Anglers who chose a prize package are awarded a box stuffed full of goodies, including cash prizes, gift cards, meal certificates, variety of tackle, sunglasses, shirts, hats, to name a few. A thank you goes out to all the businesses who donated towards the prizes.