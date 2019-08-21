The Ontario government’s new revised elementary Health and Physical Education (HPE) curriculum is available online. It is accompanied by a parent-friendly resource on what children will learn in each grade. The Ontario government states that this new curriculum relates to the everyday experiences of students, and will provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to lead safe, healthy, and active lives.

“This modernization will keep kids safe in and outside of the classroom,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “Ontario is a leader in critical areas including mental health, cyber safety, and consent, underscoring our commitment to building an education system that prioritizes inclusion, safety, and respect.”

The 2019 Health and Physical Education (HPE) curriculum for Grades 1-8 can be viewed by clicking this link.