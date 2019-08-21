IMBEAULT, Jane

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Algoma Residential Community Hospice surrounded by her family at the age of 64. Beloved wife of 46 years to Joseph. Loving mother of Vicki and Jason (Julie). Mémère of Sebastien, Sedrick and Jackson. Predeceased by her parents Arcade and Rita Derasp. Dear sister of Helene Mazurkewich (late Bohdan), Rene Derasp, Denis Derasp, Linda Lavigne (Maurice), Laurent Derasp (Michaela), late Normand Derasp and the late Claudette Shaw. Jane will also be remembered by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends for her selflessness for her family and friends.

Thank you to Dr. Apostle, Dr. Fera and staff at the SAH and Dr. Oberai and staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. A special thank you to all the staff and volunteers at ARCH for their care and compassion.

Cremation has taken place at Rivers Edge Crematorium. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 5 p.m.

Memorial contributions to ARCH would be greatly appreciated by the family.