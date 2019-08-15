Northeast Forest Fire Update – August 14

There were four new fires discovered by late afternoon on August 14.

Sault Ste. Marie 11 is being held at 0.1 of a hectare, one and a half kilometre northeast of Havilland.

Algonquin Park 9 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare, on the western shore of Ragged Lake.

Algonquin Park 10 is not yet under control at 0.1 of a hectare, on an island located on the western side of Opeongo Lake.

Parry Sound 6 is not yet under control at 0.1 of a hectare near Little Shawanaga Lake.

At the time of this update, there are three other active wildland fires in the region.

Timmins 13 is under control at 0.4 of a hectare. It is located on the eastern shore of Coyne Lake, approximately 7 kilometres south of Morin Village.

Timmins 14 is under control at 0.5 of a hectare and is located east of Spanish River Provincial Park.

Cochrane 10 measures 74 hectares and is being observed, approximately 100 kilometres southeast of Moose Factory.

The forest fire hazard ranges from moderate to high in most of the Northeast Region, with parts of the Far North presenting a low hazard.

For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfires.

Help prevent forest fires

Adopt safe campfire practices! Choose the site of your campfire carefully and keep your fire small. Stay nearby: never leave it unattended. Put your fire out by drowning it with water. Be sure that it is extinguished prior to leaving the site. Stir the ashes with a stick to uncover hot coals and then drown it again. You can never be too safe.

Consider alternatives to burning brush or yard waste, such as chipping or composting when possible, or saving burn piles for the fall or after the fire season. Use of outdoor fires must follow the outdoor burning rules set out in the Forest Fire Prevention Act of Ontario. Fires are to be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Fires should never be left unattended and tools and water should be close at hand to put the fire out. More details on outdoor burning regulations can be found online at Ontario.ca/forestfire

More Information

For updates on highway closures, check Ontario511 or@OPPCommunicationsNER on Twitter, and Ontario Provincial Police-Northeast Region on Facebook.

For information about the current forest fire situation: 1-888-220-7242

For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires .

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire south of these rivers, dial 911.



Contact Information:

Isabelle Chenard

Fire Information Officer

705-564-6156