Arrests made in Wawa & White River – Street Value $5,500

On August 7, 2019, members from the North East Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of members from the Pic River Anishinabek Police Service (APS), executed three separate Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrants. The warrants were executed in the communities of White River and Wawa, Ontario.

Subsequently, police seized a large amount of Canadian currency and drugs suspected to be: cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and oxycodone. The street value is approximately $5500. Police also seized several firearms and prohibited weapons.

As a result of the lengthy investigation and seizures, several people were arrested and charged:

Amy HETNER, 32 years-old from White River, Ontario has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA,

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 contrary to section 355(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC,

Breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon, contrary to section 86(2) of the CC.

Carolyne SAVIGNAC, 38 years-old from White River, Ontario has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, contrary to section 355(b) of the CC,

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC,

Breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon, contrary to section 86(2) of the CC.

Christopher SKOURIS, 27 years-old from White River, Ontario has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, contrary to section355(b) of the CC,

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC,

Breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon, contrary to section 86(2) of the CC.

Roger ST LOUIS, 45 years-old from White River, Ontario has been charged with the following:

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC,

Unauthorized possession of a weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC,

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition contrary to section 95(b) of the CC,

Explosives – making or possessing for unlawful purpose, contrary to section 82(1) of the CC.

Colin MORGAN, 50 years-old from White River, Ontario has been charged with the following:

Unauthorized possession of a weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC,

Breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon, contrary to section 86(2) of the CC.

Colton VALLIERE, 26 years-old from Wawa, Ontario has been charged with the following:

Two counts – Fail to comply with recognizance, contrary to section 145(3) of the CC.

The accused are to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 16, 2019 located at 40 Broadway Avenue, Wawa, Ontario.