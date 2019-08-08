Ontario to Create Urban Search and Rescue, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive, and Hazardous Materials Teams

Ontario’s is investing $2.5 million for municipal Urban Search and Rescue, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive, and Hazardous Materials teams in six municipalities across the province.

“When disaster strikes, Ontario families need to have confidence that help is on the way. That’s why we’re providing communities across the province with funding to respond quickly and effectively to large-scale and complex emergencies,” said Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General. “First responders put their lives on the line each and every day to protect us. That’s why we are committed to providing these brave men and women with the tools they need to keep our communities and our families safe.”

These new teams will be activated by the Ontario Fire Marshall when additional or more technical resources are required. The 10 specialized teams will be based in North Bay, Ottawa, Peterborough, Thunder Bay, Toronto and Windsor.

These investments support initiatives that respond to recommendations made by the Elliot Lake inquiry.