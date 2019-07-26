Additional Charges Laid in UHaul crashing into Cochrane OPP Detachment

On July 22, 2019, at approximately 6:15 p.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle crashing into the OPP detachment on Third Avenue in the Town of Cochrane, Ontario.

A member of the public, who was in the front lobby, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by the Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The driver of the cube van was immediately arrested. This person was also transported via EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Trevor ROBERTSON, 45-years-old, of Mississippi Mills, Ontario, has now been charged with the additional offences:

2 counts of Mischief Over $5000, contrary to section 430(3) of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Mischief Endangering Life, contrary to section 430(2) (CC)

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane, Ontario on July 29, 2019 to answer to the charges.

This investigation is continuing.

The James Bay (Cochrane) OPP Detachment remains closed at this time. There is no change in our police operations for the community of Cochrane and surrounding areas. Officers are still working and taking calls for service.

The public can attend the OPP Detachment in Iroquois Falls located at 52 Critchley Avenue, Monteith for criminal record checks. The public is encouraged to call the Iroquois Falls Detachment at (705) 232-4087 prior to attending. Business hours are Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For all other public inquiries and walk-ins, call the Provincial Communication Centre (PCC) to request meeting with an officer.

Should you require assistance, please call the PCC at 1-888-310-1122 for non-emergency calls and 9-1-1 in an emergency.