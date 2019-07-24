Wednesday Morning News – July 24

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 23 except 19 near Lake Superior. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this evening. Low 9.

News Tidbits – The Council of the Corporation of the Township of Chapleau has announced the appointment of Mr. Réjean Raymond to the position of Leisure and Cultural Services Director for the Township of Chapleau.

The crash of a Hawk Air Beaver on July 11th is being investigated by the TSB, and has been classed as a Class 3 occurrence. From the TSB website, “A class 3 occurrence may have significant consequences that attract a high level of public interest. It may involve multiple fatalities and/or serious injuries. There may be a medium-sized release of dangerous goods. There is moderate to significant damage to property and/or the environment. There are public expectations that the TSB will investigate. It is quite likely that new safety lessons will be identified and that transportation safety will be advanced by reducing risks to persons, property, or the environment. A detailed investigation is required.

A detailed investigation is conducted by a small team and led by an investigator-in-charge. It involves participants from multiple branches, with assistance from functional specialists (e.g., human factors, engineering). It is conducted in accordance with the standard investigation methodology described in the TSB Manual of Investigation. It requires a high level of effort and is of medium complexity.

The report is of medium length and presents a small number of safety issues; it has up to 30 pages or approximately 10 000 words in English, plus appendices. Investigation updates may be released during the investigation. This type of investigation may result in recommendations. The investigation is generally completed within 450 days.”