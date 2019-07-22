Fort Frances OPP advise of McIrvine Road Closure due to derailment

At approximately 11:00pm on Sunday July 21, 2019 there was a collision between two trains at the McIrvine road crossing in Fort Frances, Ontario. This collision caused five train cars to dislodge from the tracks. The Ontario Provincial Police is glad to report that there were no injuries, and no leaks or spills from the collision. Members of the Ontario Provincial Police, Fort Frances Fire Department, CN Police, and CN staff attended the scene to ensure safety of all persons involved.

Due to the above collision the McIrvine Road crossing is closed while crews work to remove the derailed train cars. It is expected that McIrvine road will reopen to traffic in the late morning of Monday July 22. Once McIrvine road is open motorists can still expect delays as maintenance crews continue to work on the tracks and trains begin to move again.