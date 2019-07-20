GENNARO, Paul

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Center on Friday July 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene for 55 years. An amazing and loving father of Rick (Caroline), Valerie Turmelle (Arthur) and Paula Bailey (Derek). Devoted grandpa Sara (James), Arthur (Katherine), Selena, Kayla and Allison. Proud great grandpa of Landen, Remi and Amelia. Son of the late Bennadeto and Rosaria Gennaro. Dear brother of Rose Pennisi and Carol Destro (Sam). Dear brother-in-law late Norma Donato (late Joe), Loretta Donato (Dominic) and Donna Ford (late Allan). Paul will be remembered by his nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Doctors, nurses and staff of the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their exceptional care and compassion given to Paul and his family.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa. www.kerryfuneralhome.ca