Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 16

There were no new fires in the Northeast Region by late afternoon today. At the time of this update, there were six active wildland fires in the region.

Cochrane 10 measures 74 hectares and is being observed, approximately 100 km southeast of Moose Factory.

Timmins 2 is under control at 4,645 hectares.

North Bay 4 is being observed at 0.1 of a hectare. The fire is located on an island in Denedus Lake.

Sault Ste. Marie 2 is under control at 1 hectare and is located north of Batchawana Provincial Park.

Timmins 4 is being held at 1 hectare, it is located approximately half of a kilometre west of Upper Kasasway Lake.

North Bay 5 covers 1.2 hectare and is not yet under control. It is located east of Rabbit Lake.

The forest fire hazard ranges from low to extreme with the areas of most concern situated in the central and eastern portions of the region. For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map.

Help fight forest fires – stay clear of waterbombers

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

More Information

For updates on highway closures, check Ontario511 or@OPPCommunicationsNER on Twitter, and Ontario Provincial Police-Northeast Region on Facebook.

For information about the current forest fire situation: 1-888-220-7242

For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires .

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire south of these rivers, dial 911.