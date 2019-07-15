Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 14

There were two new fire in the region at the time of this report. Sault Ste. Marie 2 is being held at 0.2 of a hectare and is located north of Batchawana River Provincial Park. Sudbury 11 is not under control at this time at 0.2 of a hectare. This fire is located east of Red Deer Lake.

At the time of this update, three other active wildland fires in the region. North Bay 4 is being observed at 0.1 of a hectare and is located on an island in Denedus Lake. Cochrane 10 measures 74 hectares and is being observed, approximately 100 km southeast of Moose Factory. Timmins 2 is under control at 4,645 hectares.

The forest fire hazard ranges from low to high with the areas of most concern situated in the central and western portions of the region.

For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map.

Help fight forest fires – stay clear of waterbombers

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

More Information

For updates on highway closures, check Ontario511 or@OPPCommunicationsNER on Twitter, and Ontario Provincial Police-Northeast Region on Facebook.

For information about the current forest fire situation: 1-888-220-7242

For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires .

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire south of these rivers, dial 911.