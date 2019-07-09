Corporate Planning Meeting Tonight – July 9

There is a Corporate Planning Meeting scheduled for tonight, July 9th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Agenda

(1) CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT

(2) REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA

2.1 Approval of Agenda

(3) ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS

3.1 Mr. Jeremy Cormier, MPAC 101

(4) DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF

(5) APPROVAL OF MINUTES

5.1 Approval of Minutes

(a) Corporate Planning Meeting, Tuesday, June 4, 2019

(b) Policy Committee Meeting, Tuesday, June 18, 2019

(6) OLD BUSINESS

(7) NEW BUSINESS

7.1 Draft of Revised Procedural By-Law – Policy GG-003

7.2 Memo – Consolidation of 20 Montreal Ave & 248 Main St

7.3 Memo – Consolidation of 10 & 12 Beck Ave

7.4 CC 2019-05: Sale of Municipal Land – Michipicoten River Village

7.5 CC 2019-06: Report for the Month of June, 2019

7.6 CS 2019-09: Additional Parking on Broadway Avenue

7.7 BL 2019-04: Report for the Month of June, 2019

7.8 CS 2019-10: Report for the Month of June, 2019

7.9 JM 2019-05: Report for the Month of June, 2019

7.10 CS 2019-11: Fuel System Upgrade

(8) IN-CAMERA SESSION

(9) NEXT MEETING DATE

9.1 Corporate Planning / Policy Committee meeting – Tuesday, August 13, 2019

10 MEETING CLOSE

10.1 Close of Meeting